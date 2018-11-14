Pulse HR is an advanced activity tracker that enables you to effortlessly keep track of daily activity and training sessions. Includes continuous heart rate to help you get the most out of your workouts, connected GPS to map your route, and automatic sleep tracking with a daily Sleep Score.
Withings Pulse HR is a traditional $129 fitness tracker w/ 20-day battery lifeAfter Nokia sold its Health division, Withings relaunched in September with the hybrid Steel HR Sport smartwatch. The French company is now back with the Withings Pulse HR amid other health-focused wearable announcements in recent weeks. The Withings Pulse HR is a traditional fitness tracker to the company's usual lineup of hybrid analog watches with small circular OLED displays providing key stats.
9to5Google
Withings' Pulse HR is a fitness tracker with a 20-day battery lifeAfter buying itself back from Nokia and releasing the Steel HR Sport under its own brand in September, Withings is now releasing another updated wearable called the Pulse HR. A water-resistant fitness tracker that offers heart rate monitoring, the Pulse HR has connected GPS tracking and a 20-day battery life.
The Verge
Withings launches a fitness tracker for some reasonWithings is back with, of all things, a fitness tracker. It's a bit of an odd addition, two months after the company re-launched, post-Nokia. The company's first product, the Steel HR Sport, picked up where it left off with another sport-focused hybrid smartwatch. The Pulse HR, meanwhile, finds it ...
TechCrunch
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Withings just quietly dropped a fitness tracker with a 20 hour battery life for $129 🏃♂️
