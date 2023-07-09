Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
PromptJoy
PromptJoy
Prompt logger + debugger for LLMs
Visit
Upvote 10
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Prompt Joy is an open source tool that let's you do 2 main things: Log Log your llm requests so you can inspect the outputs. Split Test A/B test your prompts with ease to find out which prompts work best.
Launched in
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
by
PromptJoy
Remotebase
Ad
Build remote engineering teams in 24 hours
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Would love to understand how we could help make prompt debugging even easier for you!"
The makers of PromptJoy
About this launch
PromptJoy
prompt logger + debugger for llms
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
PromptJoy by
PromptJoy
was hunted by
Andrew Pierno
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Andrew Pierno
. Featured on July 10th, 2023.
PromptJoy
is not rated yet. This is PromptJoy's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report