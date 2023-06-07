Products
This is the latest launch from Cheat Layer
See Cheat Layer’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Project Atlas Agents
Project Atlas Agents

Project Atlas Agents

The first no-code autonomous agents management platform

Free Options
Embed
The first no-code project management interface to build and iterate useful AI agents. We've trained our agents like employees for over a year, solving all the roadblocks to manage and share functional agent processes in simple language.
Launched in
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
 by
Cheat Layer
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We're building an incentive structure to directly pay users who share their deep industry insight as agents with the community. What form of payment or incentive would you prefer in exchange for sharing your agents and why?"

Project Atlas Agents
The makers of Project Atlas Agents
About this launch
Cheat Layer
Cheat LayerAutomate your business from end to end in natural language.
61reviews
705
followers
Project Atlas Agents by
Cheat Layer
was hunted by
Rohan Arun
in SaaS, Artificial Intelligence, No-Code. Made by
Rohan Arun
,
Tyler M
and
David Costa Mano
. Featured on June 16th, 2023.
Cheat Layer
is rated 4.9/5 by 59 users. It first launched on April 1st, 2023.
Upvotes
72
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-