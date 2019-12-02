Product/Market Fit Survey by Sean Ellis
Please welcome the product that will help you determine whether your product is good enough to drive sustainable, scalable customer growth. PMFsurvey.com (Product / Market fit survey by Sean Ellis) developed in collaboration with GoPractice, is a survey tool designed to give you an objective metric of how close are you to Product / Market fit, that removes emotion from the scaling decision while also giving the important qualitative information about your product. If you want to learn more about how PMFsurvey.com can help you improve your product and reach product/market fit, take a look at this article from the CEO of Superhuman Rahul Vohra, where he describes an algorithm that his team used to drive product decisions at Superhuman on the way to product/market fit and $260M valuation. PMFsurvey: - Works in 6 languages: The language of the survey is automatically selected based on the user’s language. - Allows you to track the metrics’ changes between different versions of your product in dynamics. - Provides you with advanced filters and tools to analyze the results of your survey. PMFsurvey was built by Sean Ellis (an entrepreneur, angel investor, and startup advisor) and GoPractice (the creators of Simulator by GoPractice! – a unique online interactive educational product that will help you learn how to use data to build and grow products.) Go and try PMFsurvey yourself! It’s free and easy to use.
@lohmatyi312 This looks interesting but I'm not sure why I'd use this instead of a Google form or TypeForm?
@alxcnwy Hey Alex, there are a few reasons for that: 1) it will take just one minute to launch this type of survey with PMFsurvey. With GoogleForms you will have to create the survey from scratch. 2) PMFsurvey is translated in all major languages. So if you have users from around the world you won’t have to do translations. 3) PMFsurvey provides cool features to analyze results: you can easily segment users based on their answers and see where your product creates maximum value. In other tools you will have to download the dataset and do all that manually.
@lohmatyi312 Interesting, thanks for the reply! Handling different languages on Google forms is a major headache so that's definitely a key selling point...
PMFSurvey.com is based on a set of questions that I developed over ten years ago to help me determine when a product is ready to take it to market. I used these questions to help bring several products to market that have reached multibillion-dollar valuations. PMFSurvey.com provides an objective measure so you know exactly when you can scale growth for your product and remove some of the emotions that often cloud judgment around this critical decision. The survey also provides qualitative insights to help you better understand your product/market fit so you can fully leverage it in your efforts to scale growth. Working with the GoPractice team, we’ve created PMFSurvey.com to make it very easy to launch and analyze this survey and provide you with all of the resources needed to hone in on your product/market fit. I’m particularly excited about the automatic language detection/translation into 6 languages. So whatever language your survey recipients speak, there is a good chance that the questions will automatically appear in their local language. I look forward to your feedback and questions.
Nice Touch! Does it work for products that has just released their MVP and doesn't have a rich customer base to answer the survey?
@mahshidhdi it does! check out this discussion where Sean previously replied to a similar question https://growthhackers.com/questi...
I like the idea behind it and wish it works. I'll test it on my next product.
Looks great! What are your thoughts on how to choose the audience for the survey? Giving it to a highly engaged cohort will surely show different results then giving it to all new users. And when you give it to new users, probably only the most motivated ones will take it. So my question is: when to use this survey and how do you control for the environment?
@dmitry_zaryuta Dmitry, that's a great question. I don't think there is a right answer to it, but let me share my thoughts. I would send this survey to new users who experienced the core value of the product. These are the users who can help you understand if your product has pmf. If you see that these users see a lot of value in your product – then it's time to focus on optimizing the onboarding flow. Your goal would be to make sure that all of new users experience the core value. Alternatively, if you have problems with the core value – it makes sense to focus on it first. It is also important to make sure that the method of recruiting users and the method of conducting research stays the same for different versions of the product. This will allow you to compare the metric in different versions and track its dynamics.