Ask
Ship
Makers
Jobs
Events
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Problem Analyzer
Problem Analyzer
Pick the right problem for your next project
Productivity
Analytics
+ 1
#3 Product of the Day
Today
The Problem Analyzer
is a tool you can use to compare problems.
You can visualize problems and compare by
intensity
,
frequency
, and
how many people
are affected.
📈 Chart the problems
👉 Pick the best one to solve
🚀 Start making
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
7 minutes ago
Reviews
Would you recommend Problem Analyzer to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
Andrew Tye
Maker
Pro
📈 Chart the problems 👉 Pick the best one to solve 🚀 Start making
Upvote
Share
a day ago
Send