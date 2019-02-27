PreFlight is Code-Free Automated UI Testing. Using our recorder you can record functional tests of your browser-based product then run them on all of the popular browsers across Windows and MacOS.
Reviews
+13 reviews
- Pros:
Love the ease of useCons:
Unsure how robust it is but I haven't dug into the platform enough
Go MOOSE AND PATRICKAnthony Grey Watson has used this product for one day.
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Patrick JohnsonMaker@pmjtweets · Founder @ PreFlight
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 We’re super-excited to introduce PreFlight. PreFlight is Code-Free Automated UI Testing. Using our recorder you can record functional tests of your browser-based product then run them on all of the popular browsers across Windows and MacOS. 😇 Create tests in seconds - No code, no selectors, no funny business. 🐞 Run tests as part of your CI pipeline 🛠 Tests are robust - You don’t have to maintain everything every time you change a selector. ⏲ Run tests on a schedule - to smoke test your production environment - Hourly, monthly, somewhere in-between. 🚀 Run thousands of tests in minutes. 🤑 It's free! Whether you manually test right now or already write your own selenium tests - you will save time with PreFlight - without the traditional downsides of automated tests - the fragility. Who are we? Mustafa and I met at another Y Combinator startup, ShipBob (S14), where we were the first developer and first designer. We experienced the pain of testing manually and missing bugs, only for a customers to find them. It’s a gut punch. So we hatched a plan to fix that problem. It worked so well we decided to spin it out and create a company. We made it into the current batch at YC. Have questions? We have answers. See you in the down below! ⚓️ Patrick Founder, preflight.com
Upvote (2)Share·
Duane Jackson@duanejackson · Founder, Staffology Payroll Software
Really like this, have only dabbled with a few tests but it's already saving me time!
Upvote (1)Share·
Patrick JohnsonMaker@pmjtweets · Founder @ PreFlight
@duanejackson Thanks Duane. I look forward to you dabbling some more over the coming weeks and months.
Upvote Share·
Yusuf Kansay@yk2019
Great work gentleman!
Upvote Share·
Patrick JohnsonMaker@pmjtweets · Founder @ PreFlight
@yk2019 Thanks Yusuf!
Upvote Share·
Navid Fallah@navid_ad
Awesome job Mustafa and Patrick!
Upvote Share·
Mustafa Esad BayramogluMaker@moose_bay
@navid_ad Thank you Navid :)
Upvote Share·