PR-Agent by CodiumAI

This is the latest launch from CodiumAI
See CodiumAI’s 2 previous launches →
Home
Product
Ranked #2 for today
AI-powered chat & code review
Visit
Integrate AI-powered code review and chat tools in GitHub to analyze PRs, automate reviews, highlight changes, suggest improvements, and ensure best practices. PR-Agent enables free code generation with all leading models, including Sonnet.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Software Engineering
Development
by
CodiumAI
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Software Engineering
,
Development
. Made by
hussam lawen
,
Tal Ridnik
,
Itamar Friedman
and
Elana Krasner
. Featured on September 4th, 2024.
CodiumAI
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on March 23rd, 2023.
Upvotes
198
Comments
72
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#23
