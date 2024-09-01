  • Subscribe
    PR-Agent by CodiumAI
    PR-Agent by CodiumAI

    AI-powered chat & code review

    Free
    Integrate AI-powered code review and chat tools in GitHub to analyze PRs, automate reviews, highlight changes, suggest improvements, and ensure best practices. PR-Agent enables free code generation with all leading models, including Sonnet.
    About this launch
    About this launch

CodiumAI
    PR-Agent by CodiumAI by
    CodiumAI
    was hunted by
    Ben Lang
    in Chrome Extensions, Software Engineering, Development. Made by
    hussam lawen
    ,
    Tal Ridnik
    ,
    Itamar Friedman
    and
    Elana Krasner
    . Featured on September 4th, 2024.
    CodiumAI
    is rated 4.7/5 by 7 users. It first launched on March 23rd, 2023.
