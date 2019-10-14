Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
34 Reviews
Parul Gujral
Huge fan of the POWr tools. They changed the game for early stage entrepreneurs such as myself getting off the ground and adding rocket power to our growing business, @snowball_money. Keep up the good work, team.
Upvote (3)Share
@snowball_money @pgujral Amazing feedback. We love to hear how we are able to be a part of your success story. You keep up the good work as well.
UpvoteShare
WOW. So many great apps and plugins! I am still working my way through the vast selection. What I will say is my first POWr app provided instant ROI, so it's a double thumbs up from me! I definitely recommend it.
Upvote (3)Share
@marilyn_devonish Awesome! Glad to hear you were able to see ROI right away. We are proud to be a part of your journey!
Maker
@marilyn_devonish Thank you so much for your kind words. It's amazing to hear that we're helping you get ROI so fast. We appreciate your support!
So many app plugins! Intuitive, inexpensive, & awesome support.
@stephen_belomy Thank you for the kind words! We appreciate you! :D
UpvoteShare
Cool plugins. Form builder is very flexible and has many options and settings. Good choice if you don't want to be a programmer, because no coding skills required.
@rustamata Hey there! We wanted to make it as simple as possible, no matter what platform you use. Thank you so much for showing us some love.
Upvote (1)Share