Poolside FM for Macintosh
The super-summer music player for Macintosh Computer
Poolside FM is the super-summer music player for Macintosh Computer; transporting you to a virtual vacation where the sun never sets. Grab another Long Island and pick from a number of lovingly curated, sun-drenched channels. Catch us on IG: @poolsidefm ⛱
@marty
Interweb friends – we're so hyped to share with you our lil mini poolside player for your Macintosh computer. As always – 100% free. We hope you love it. We'd be so grateful if you could help spread the word. And yes, mobile is en route, just give us a couple of weeks... we're going a little extra on that one. Much love from the pool!
This looks brilliant, congrats on the launch! This will definitely be an upgrade to my work day 🤩
Poolside is my go-to feed of music when my normal playlist bores me. There's always some new songs I discover and it's a hell of a smooth ride all along the way! Plus you can get summer vibes even when it's rainy outside ;)
@_pretzelhands glad to have you by the pool! We recently updated our algo so new music plays more often, so you should feel like you're discovering lots more tracks you haven't heard before.
Congrats on the launch @lewisking 🙌
