Pollen for LinkedIn

Tag, organize and add notes to LinkedIn profiles

Free
Transform your LinkedIn network into an organized, searchable database. Tag your connections, add notes and reminders to individual profiles - and never forget how you met.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
LinkedIn
 by
About this launch
. Featured on December 5th, 2024.
