Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Podgraph
Podgraph
In episode podcast search engine
Visit
Upvote 300
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Podgraph allows you to search inside your favourite podcasts, so that you can easily look up any keywords mentioning subjects you like, or even to find mentions of your brand, name or product, inside some of the world's leading podcasts.
Launched in
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
by
Podgraph
Flatfile X
Ad
The missing API for CSV import - get early access
About this launch
Podgraph
In-Episode Podcast Search Engine, Powered by OpenAI
2
reviews
335
followers
Follow for updates
Podgraph by
Podgraph
was hunted by
Or Hiltch
in
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Or Hiltch
. Featured on October 9th, 2022.
Podgraph
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Podgraph's first launch.
Upvotes
300
Comments
32
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#39
Report