Podcast Rental is a marketplace for people to rent or share a podcast studio in minutes.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Andrew GazdeckiMaker@andrewgazdecki · Inc. 30 under 30 Entrepreneur
Hey Hunters, excited to share Podcast Rental! Basically, Airbnb for podcast studios. I created this for fun over the weekend and launching as a free service. No costs or fees for listing your podcast studio. Feedback welcomed! Thanks everyone! PS - If anyone want to podcast about building simple MVPs reach out!
Upvote Share·