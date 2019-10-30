Waydev is a software engineering intelligence platform created for engineering leaders that leverages insights from the engineering stack to improve health, accelerate delivery, and enhance planning!
Waydev AI, the ChatGPT for Engineering Intelligence
Waydev AI
Waydev AI, an AI-native conversational platform designed to transform how engineering leaders measure performance and understand AI’s impact on delivery.
We’re live. Thanks @garrytan
I can’t express how surreal it feels to finally share this moment.
After years of building Waydev and listening to thousands of engineering leaders, we realized something simple — people don’t want more dashboards, they want answers. They want to understand their teams, their progress, and how AI is changing the way we build software.
So we built Waydev AI — the first AI-native conversational platform for Engineering Intelligence. You connect your tools, ask questions in plain language, and instantly see the story behind your data.
This is our 8th launch, but it feels like the first time all over again. Because this one changes everything — for us, for our users, for how engineering is understood.
To everyone who supported us on this journey — thank you. You’ve helped us turn a crazy idea into a new way of seeing engineering.
If you’ve been with us since the early days, I’d love to hear what you think.
If you’re new — welcome to the future of engineering intelligence.
❤️ Try Waydev AI and let us know your thoughts