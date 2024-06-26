Launches
Plus AI was ranked daily #1 for June 30th, 2024

Generate presentations in minutes

Stop making slides the old way! Create your next PowerPoint in minutes using Plus AI. Plus AI helps you create professional presentations directly in PowerPoint, so you don't need to worry about compatibility or learning a new tool.
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
About this launch
