This is the latest launch from Spotify
See Spotify’s 95 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Playlist in a Bottle by Spotify
Ranked #10 for today
Playlist in a Bottle by Spotify
Send your future self a musical time capsule
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
What songs would you put in a time capsule for your future self? Create your Playlist in a Bottle to be locked away until the New Year 2024. ⠀ To send your future self a musical time capsule, scan the QR code.
Launched in
Music
,
Spotify
by
Spotify
About this launch
Spotify
Discover the latest songs
218
reviews
872
followers
Follow for updates
Playlist in a Bottle by Spotify by
Spotify
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Music
,
Spotify
. Featured on January 5th, 2023.
Spotify
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 214 users. It first launched on June 17th, 2014.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#105
Report