This is the latest launch from Play.ht
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → PlayHT 2.0
PlayHT 2.0

PlayHT 2.0

AI Voices that can think and talk like humans

Free
Embed
The world’s first Large Language Text to Speech Model that’s built for carrying out conversations like a real person in real-time.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
 by
Play.ht
About this launch
30reviews
177
followers
was hunted by
Clara
in Artificial Intelligence, Audio. Featured on August 29th, 2023.
is rated 2.7/5 by 28 users. It first launched on October 1st, 2016.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#55
Week rank
#89