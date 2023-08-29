Products
This is the latest launch from Play.ht
See Play.ht’s 8 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
PlayHT 2.0
PlayHT 2.0
AI Voices that can think and talk like humans
The world’s first Large Language Text to Speech Model that’s built for carrying out conversations like a real person in real-time.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
by
Play.ht
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Play.ht
Online Text to Speech & Realistic AI Voice Generator
30
reviews
177
followers
Follow for updates
PlayHT 2.0 by
Play.ht
was hunted by
Clara
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Audio
. Featured on August 29th, 2023.
Play.ht
is rated
2.7/5 ★
by 28 users. It first launched on October 1st, 2016.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
#55
Week rank
#89
