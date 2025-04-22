Launches
Playgent:
This is a launch from Common Room
See 1 previous launch
Drop in a domain and get outbound sales plays
Visit
Upvote 56
Playgent suggests outbound sales plays to generate pipeline more effectively. Feed it your domain and it will serve up AI-picked plays based on your GTM motion, buying signals, target audience, and more.
Free
Launch tags:
Sales
•
Growth Hacking
•
Artificial Intelligence
Common Room
Pipeline has a new equation
5 out of 5.0
56
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Playgent: by
Common Room
was hunted by
kevbosaurus
in
Sales
,
Growth Hacking
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
kevbosaurus
and
doublejosh
. Featured on May 1st, 2025.
Common Room
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on April 4th, 2022.