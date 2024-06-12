Launches
Play Turf

Augmented reality physics sandbox game

Play Turf for Vision Pro maps your room for real-time physics, letting you spawn objects and use weapons and modifiers. Unique sessions with bouncing, exploding, and floating objects. Perfect for stress relief and action-packed physics chaos.
Launched in
Augmented Reality
Games
Apple Vision Pro
 by
Play Turf
Fireberry
Fireberry
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Apple
Unity
ChatGPT by OpenAI
About this launch
Play Turf
0
reviews
22
followers
Play Turf by
was hunted by
Micah
in Augmented Reality, Games, Apple Vision Pro. Made by
Micah
. Featured on June 14th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Play Turf's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-