This is the latest launch from Play.ht
See Play.ht’s 7 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Play.ht
Ranked #11 for today
Play.ht
Clone a voice with just 30 seconds of audio
Get creative and clone your voice with 99% accuracy. Try out a high-fidelity voice clone by uploading 10 minutes of audio or 30 seconds for an instant clone. Whatever you choose, it’s perfect for your professional and personal projects.
Launched in
API
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Audio
by
Play.ht
About this launch
Play.ht
Online Text to Speech & Realistic AI Voice Generator
30
reviews
69
followers
Play.ht by
Play.ht
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
API
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Audio
. Made by
Mahmoud Felfel
and
Hammad
. Featured on March 7th, 2023.
Play.ht
is rated
2/5 ★
by 28 users. It first launched on October 1st, 2016.
Upvotes
11
Comments
5
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#57
