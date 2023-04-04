Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Plask
See Plask’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Plask Generative AI
Ranked #18 for today
Plask Generative AI
You frame it, AI creates it.
Visit
Upvote 27
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Plask Generative AI is an image generation tool that gives you complete and utter control. It allows you to change the pose of your character and provides you with pro-quality images within minutes; all in your browser!
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
+2 by
Plask
Retool Embed
Ad
Build customer-facing dashboards and UIs in hours, not weeks
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Plask
Free AI motion capture and animation tool on a browser
15
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
Plask Generative AI by
Plask
was hunted by
Amanda Lee
in
Design Tools
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Amanda Lee
,
Junho Lee
and
Jaejun Yu
. Featured on April 5th, 2023.
Plask
is rated
5/5 ★
by 15 users. It first launched on January 6th, 2022.
Upvotes
27
Comments
6
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#121
Report