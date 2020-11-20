discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Victor Grushevskiy
MakeriOS developer
We are thinking about app that could helps people to track their goals in different currencies and different bank accounts, for example. So, we decided to create Plan. I worked as developer and @ektrn as designer. Now you could see result of our work on the screens. People asked us about some options and we did it in last huge update: - progress day by day in the goals; - percents progress; - option to use income and savings; - choose icon for each goal separately; - sync for your devices. And more other things. We continue work on it, so it will be pleasure for us to see any feedback.
Share