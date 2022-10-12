Products
This is the latest launch from Plaid
See Plaid’s 7 previous launches →
Plaid Identity Verification
Plaid Identity Verification
Verify users globally in as little as 10 seconds
Plaid Identity Verification allows digital finance companies of all sizes to convert more good users while reducing risk and fraud. We verify more than 16,000 different ID document types in over 200 countries and territories.
Launched in
API
,
Fintech
,
Developer Tools
by
Plaid
About this launch
Plaid
The easiest way for people to connect their financial accounts to an app
Plaid Identity Verification by
Plaid
was hunted by
Alain Meier
in
API
,
Fintech
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Alain Meier
,
John Backus
,
ssnacks
and
Zach Perret
. Featured on October 13th, 2022.
Plaid
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 24 users. It first launched on April 28th, 2014.
