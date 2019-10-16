Log InSign up
Like having a marketing team in your pocket

You don’t need a marketing agency.
With Plai, get the answers you need, fast from Google Analytics. Take action with targeted YouTube & Google Search Ads. Find trending content across the web in seconds, for a post. Learn new marketing tips.
Hello Product Hunt! We started Plai to equip growing brands with the same marketing strategies and tools that only large companies like Nike have. I've worked on Google Ads+Analytics products (https://youtu.be/e2HK__6siTs). Analytics, keeping up with the latest strategies, and acting on insights with Google, YouTube, or Facebook Ads is overwhelming. Simple tasks like targeting an area around a store or creating a quality A/B test become difficult. I saw how needed, yet expensive, digital marketing agencies can be. Digital marketing and analytics are powerful tools...if you know how to use them, but the thing is not everyone has time to learn and money to waste. These are the people Plai aims to help! Plai launched last week on iOS and Android.
