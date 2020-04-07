  1. Home
300+ Illustrations, icons and Lottie animations

Pixel True is a collection of over 300+ premium illustrations & Lottie animations both paid and free. We have over 100+ Free MIT licensed illustrations and 200+ premium illustrations in 15 different styles to help you create breath-taking projects.
Sandoche
Sandoche
Wow nice job !
Joon K Lee
Joon K Lee
Pixel True is amazing! Great work :)
andrew dao
andrew dao
Maker
@joonklee Thanks Joon :)
andrew dao
andrew dao
Maker
Hi PH! We're a small team of 5 illustrators and we spent a full year working on 300+ illustrations & animations in 15 different styles that are truly unique! Our illustrations includes both free & paid illustrations. We have over 100+ free MIT licensed illustrations and 230+ premium illustrations, with no difference in quality between the two. Our core mission is to help startups & businesses create breath-taking websites without breaking the bank. We're super happy with what we've produced and hope it will help you guys create awesome projects! Additionally for early supporters we have a LIFETIME DEAL that grants you access to all of the illustration we've made and will make at 30% OFF the original price! P.S. If you have any questions, i'll be beside my laptop for the whole day! All the best and stay safe, Andy Founder at Pixel True
Arnab Mohapatra
Arnab Mohapatra
@andrew_dao1 What is the coupon for off though?
andrew dao
andrew dao
Maker
@arnab_mohapatra I've applied it to the original price already :)
