Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Sandoche
Wow nice job !
Upvote (1)Share
@sandochee Thank you!
Very nice
@alejandra_reynoso Thank you!
Very cool!
@hazel_ling1 thank you!
Pixel True is amazing! Great work :)
Hi PH! We're a small team of 5 illustrators and we spent a full year working on 300+ illustrations & animations in 15 different styles that are truly unique! Our illustrations includes both free & paid illustrations. We have over 100+ free MIT licensed illustrations and 230+ premium illustrations, with no difference in quality between the two. Our core mission is to help startups & businesses create breath-taking websites without breaking the bank. We're super happy with what we've produced and hope it will help you guys create awesome projects! Additionally for early supporters we have a LIFETIME DEAL that grants you access to all of the illustration we've made and will make at 30% OFF the original price! P.S. If you have any questions, i'll be beside my laptop for the whole day! All the best and stay safe, Andy Founder at Pixel True
@andrew_dao1 What is the coupon for off though?
@arnab_mohapatra I've applied it to the original price already :)