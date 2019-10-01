Pitch (Beta)

Discussion
Christian Reber
Maker
Hi, I'm Christian Reber, founder of Wunderlist and now Pitch, a presentation software built for the needs of modern teams. Pitch helps teams build better presentations: collaboratively, effectively, and beautifully. When we needed Pitch in our previous companies, it wasn’t there. So we built it. We rethought presentations from the ground up: how we create them, how we use them, and how we share them. Pitch is answering years of frustrations about how hard it is to bring ideas to life, easily and in style, giving you superpowers that you’ve always wanted in a modern presentation tool. - Build beautiful, on-brand presentations: Pick from our library of custom-crafted templates, or create your own. Manage your company assets directly within Pitch to ensure presentations look great and stay on brand. - Collaborate with your team: Assign and discuss current work, manage tasks and track updates across the entire team to get things done faster. - Effortless formatting: Smart design and layout features mean you can work on your story — we’ll take care of the rest — turning raw ideas into stunning slides, fast. - Works the way modern software should: Pitch was made to work the way you do — online or offline, in real time, and on any device. Integrations enable you to bring your data and workflow into your presentations, turning them into living documents. Teams like Notion, Framer, and Superhuman are already using Pitch, and we’re opening up our beta to add more teams each week. Sign up for the waitlist here to be among the first to use Pitch with your team. Thank you to everyone in the community. Please, reach out with questions, feedback, and thoughts. Our #1 goal is to build a presentation software that works for you. What are you missing today? What features do you wish existed? Share your thoughts, and let's work together to build the best presentation software out there. 💪
fast & outputs pretty presentations. congrats to @christianreber and Pitch team!
Awesome team. Probably lifechanging product!
Can't wait to try this out!
🔥🔥🔥