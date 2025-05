This is a launch from Pipedream See 5 previous launches

Pipedream MCP 2,500+ APIs and 10,000+ tools for your AI assistant Visit Upvote 62

Pipedream has launched mcp.pipedream.com with dedicated MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers for 2,500+ integrated apps. These servers enable AI assistants like Claude and Cursor to securely access and interact with 1000s of APIs through a standard protocol.

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more