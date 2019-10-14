Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Pipedream

Pipedream

Integration platform for developers

Pipedream is an integration platform for developers. Develop any workflow, based on any trigger. Workflows are code, which you can run for free.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Tod Sacerdoti
Tod Sacerdoti
Maker
Pro
It’s Tod, one of the founders. Today, after almost a year of work, we are excited to launch the beta release of Pipedream on ProductHunt! Full launch post - https://medium.com/@todsacerdoti... Pipedream enables developers to easily build and execute workflows — often called “glue code” — that integrate apps, APIs and data, for free. “Easily build” = write production code in minutes with built-in state management, authentication, observability, and error handling “Execute” = we host and run your code on our infrastructure so you don’t have to manage any servers or cloud resources “Workflows” = compiled Node.js code, authored using code steps and pre-built actions, that runs on any trigger or schedule “Integrated Apps” = Google, Github, Gitlab, AWS, Heroku, Zeit, Netlify, Twilio, Jira, Slack, Discord, Reddit, Yahoo! Fantasy and many more “Free” = no cost Please send us feedback!
UpvoteShare