Tod Sacerdoti
Maker
Pro
It’s Tod, one of the founders. Today, after almost a year of work, we are excited to launch the beta release of Pipedream on ProductHunt! Full launch post - https://medium.com/@todsacerdoti... Pipedream enables developers to easily build and execute workflows — often called “glue code” — that integrate apps, APIs and data, for free. “Easily build” = write production code in minutes with built-in state management, authentication, observability, and error handling “Execute” = we host and run your code on our infrastructure so you don’t have to manage any servers or cloud resources “Workflows” = compiled Node.js code, authored using code steps and pre-built actions, that runs on any trigger or schedule “Integrated Apps” = Google, Github, Gitlab, AWS, Heroku, Zeit, Netlify, Twilio, Jira, Slack, Discord, Reddit, Yahoo! Fantasy and many more “Free” = no cost Please send us feedback!
