Pioneer 2.0

A fully remote accelerator

Pioneer is a fully remote startup accelerator. We fund projects and startups built by ambitious outsiders around the world.
We're updating our product with a standard investment deal, more funding options and more.
Sarvasv Kulpati
Hey PH! Pioneer will soon hit a big milestone: we'll have funded 100 people from over 32 countries. Despite it only being a year, about 30% of our Pioneers that started companies have gone on to raise follow-on funding from the likes of Y-Combinator, General Catalyst, Village Global, and others. Once a player becomes a winner, we try to give them the benefits of being in Silicon Valley, but through the Internet. Some of our Pioneers have met their co-founders through Pioneer, an ultimate act of startup generation. Many of them have raised money by virtue of being a Pioneer. Just like other startups iterating on their product based on user feedback, we're iterating on ours. Here are some updates for our next release: 1. We're verticalizing: We’re going to take a dose of our own startup advice and focus on funding small projects that might turn into businesses. This lets us make something much better for a smaller audience. 2. We're simplifying our offer process: If you reach the top 50 after two weeks, you get reviewed. See the blog post for more details. 3. We're offering more funding: We'll offer Pioneers to advance to $20,000, $100,000, or even $1M at our discretion. Check out the blog post to learn more: https://pioneer.app/blog/pioneer... If you're working on something interesting, big or small, we'd love to see you on the leaderboard!
Joseph Nelson
Pioneer has gamified getting more done. Roboflow is more productive as a result. And the community keeps getting better!
Brad Dwyer
Pioneer has been a great productivity hack for us. As an early stage startup founder it’s hard to get a benchmark for how you’re doing relative to your peers. Matching up head-to-head weekly is a great way to assess your progress. I like to describe it as “the hunger games crossed with a todo list”.
Justin Glibert
I did Pioneer with Clearcall and it was the best decision I made in 2019. Highly recommended. Good job team!
Nidhal M'ghirbi
We've been doing Pioneer since 5+ months with vinko.io and it has helped us a lot in setting goals, keeping progress, and getting feedback from fellow founders. As a gamified remote accelerator, Pioneer can be valuable for any kind of startups wherever it is.
