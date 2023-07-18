Products
PingBell

Virtual Sales Gong For Entire Teams

PingBell’s are customizable push notifications that inform entire teams when a transaction happens on a website, app or web form. Integrates via webhook or Zapier, PingBell is the easiest way to keep everyone in the loop in a fun and playful way.
Launched in
Sales
 by
PingBell
About this launch
PingBell by
PingBell
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in Sales. Made by
Yoav Shalev
,
Alvaro
,
Damien Bradshaw
,
Cai Martin
and
Sam Tucker
. Featured on July 23rd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is PingBell's first launch.
