Home
→
Product
→
PingBell
PingBell
Virtual Sales Gong For Entire Teams
Visit
Upvote 56
20% off PingBell for life
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
PingBell’s are customizable push notifications that inform entire teams when a transaction happens on a website, app or web form. Integrates via webhook or Zapier, PingBell is the easiest way to keep everyone in the loop in a fun and playful way.
Launched in
Sales
by
PingBell
About this launch
PingBell
Virtual Sales Gong For Entire Teams
0
reviews
56
followers
Follow for updates
PingBell by
PingBell
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Sales
. Made by
Yoav Shalev
,
Alvaro
,
Damien Bradshaw
,
Cai Martin
and
Sam Tucker
. Featured on July 23rd, 2023.
PingBell
is not rated yet. This is PingBell's first launch.
Upvotes
56
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
