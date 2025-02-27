Launches
Home
Product
Pig
Pig
Automate Your Windows Computer with AI
Visit
Upvote 57
Pig allows you to operate Windows machines, using AI. Simply connect your Windows machine to the system, and instruct Pig's agent to run automations (click, key entry) using a familiar AI chat interface, or build your own agents with our SDK.
Free
Launch tags:
Windows
Artificial Intelligence
SDK
About this launch
Follow
Pig by
Pig
was hunted by
Erik Dunteman
in
Windows
Artificial Intelligence
SDK
. Made by
Erik Dunteman
. Featured on February 28th, 2025.
Pig
is not rated yet. This is Pig's first launch.