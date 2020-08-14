Log In
Phonic

Stunning surveys answered with voice & video

Phonic lets you build beautiful surveys with built-in voice, video, and screen recording. Get better feedback, watch people use your product, and add personality to your hiring decisions.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Saksham Vasudeva
great idea :) this might actually help and get honest answers during a survey .
Mitch Catoen
Maker
@saksham_vasudeva Thanks! We definitely think so :)
David Ferris
Maker
Hi PH! A few months ago my co-founder and I needed to conduct a bunch of research interviews. We knew that oral communication was the best way to collect feedback, and we wondered if there was a way to do these interviews asynchronously. Sort of like a voice-based survey… Fast-forward a few months, we present Phonic! Phonic is a survey platform with general purpose voice, video and screen recording capabilities. We’re just exiting our beta, but we’ve seen a ton of really interesting use cases already: • Scaling research interviews. • Voice and video job applications. • Customer support. Use a screen recording question to watch someone interact with your product. • Asynchronous podcast (yes this is real). Give Phonic a try and let us know what you think!
