Saksham Vasudeva
great idea :) this might actually help and get honest answers during a survey .
Maker
@saksham_vasudeva Thanks! We definitely think so :)
Maker
Hi PH! A few months ago my co-founder and I needed to conduct a bunch of research interviews. We knew that oral communication was the best way to collect feedback, and we wondered if there was a way to do these interviews asynchronously. Sort of like a voice-based survey… Fast-forward a few months, we present Phonic! Phonic is a survey platform with general purpose voice, video and screen recording capabilities. We’re just exiting our beta, but we’ve seen a ton of really interesting use cases already: • Scaling research interviews. • Voice and video job applications. • Customer support. Use a screen recording question to watch someone interact with your product. • Asynchronous podcast (yes this is real). Give Phonic a try and let us know what you think!
