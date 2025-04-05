Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Phare Status Pages
This is a launch from Phare
See 1 previous launch
Phare Status Pages
Get a sleek status pages with your own domain name
Visit
Upvote 58
Monitor your website from 11 regions, collaboratively manage incidents and communicate with your users through a sleek status page, hosted on your own domain name.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Analytics
•
Website Builder
•
Developer Tools
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Phare
Run brilliant production websites
4 out of 5.0
Follow
58
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Phare Status Pages by
Phare
was hunted by
Nicolas Beauvais
in
Analytics
,
Website Builder
,
Developer Tools
. Featured on April 16th, 2025.
Phare
is rated
4/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on May 5th, 2023.