Phare's Incident AI digests all the fine details and churns out readable summaries and post-mortem of incidents, saving you from squinting at endless logs like a caffeinated mole.
Hello Product Hunters 👋,
Over the past 3 years I’ve been hard at work on Phare, and now I’m thrilled to drop a major upgrade. There are a lot of things, so let's dive right away:
🤖 Incident AI & Auto-Enriched Summaries
Phare now comes with Incident AI, generating automatic summaries and post-mortems so you don’t waste time writing reports after every outage. It’s powered by Mistral’s Magistral, an open-source, efficient model, and can be configured per project.
🔄 Smart Incident Merging & Multi-Monitor Incidents
Related issues are now merged into one larger incident, reducing alert noise and keeping your focus sharp. You can also create incidents that cover multiple monitors at once, helping you understand when multiple systems fail for the same root cause.
📬 Threads & Notification Refinements
Notifications across Slack, Discord, and Email now live inside threads, keeping your channels clean and conversations focused. There’s also a new ntfy.sh integration for those who love self-hosted, open-source notifications, and you can now filter alert rules by incident type for precision.
🧷 Enhanced Incident Timeline & Details
The updated timeline shows monitor changes, incident updates, and API actions during the event, so you always know who did what and when. Incident details have been expanded too, including response metadata, headers, and trace info for faster debugging.
🔧 Monitoring Upgrades & Compression
Phare’s monitoring got serious upgrades, with support for Brotli and Zstandard compression, custom HTTP headers, and the ability to send POST, PUT, or PATCH requests with bodies for API testing. You can monitor TLS over TCP, skip SSL validation for self-signed certs, and even fail on redirects for stricter uptime rules.
🛡️ SSL / Certificate Tracking & Alerts
SSL tracking is now built-in. Phare automatically discovers and monitors certificates, warning you before they expire or when a new one is detected. You’ll know about SSL issues before your users do, exactly how it should be.
💡 Success Assertions
With success assertions, you can verify status codes, headers, or specific text in responses. No more false positives, your monitors now know what “healthy” really means.
Try Phare for free today: https://phare.io