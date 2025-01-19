Launches
Paymento
Empowering wallets to become your business gateway
💡 Turn any wallet into a merchant account: Accept crypto payments directly, no middlemen. ✨ BNPL (Coming Soon): Boost sales with DeFi-powered installments. 🔗 Multi-chain support: Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT & more. 🚀 Secure, simple, decentralized.
Payments
Crypto
Cryptocurrency
Simplify crypto payments with full control over your funds.
Hamza Afzal Butt
Hamza Afzal Butt
Mazyar Torkpour
Hadi
Mohammad reza Karouni
. Featured on January 25th, 2025.
Paymento
is not rated yet. This is Paymento's first launch.