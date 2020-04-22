Payhere Storefront

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Paul Smith
Hunter
It wasn't until we started integrating recurring payments and subscriptions into our product that I realised how difficult and time-consuming the process still is - so I fully appreciate the ease and slickness of what Scott and Pete have delivered with Payhere. This new product is the simplest way I've seen for any business, anywhere to create a one-page storefront with payments integrated as standard - a product that is needed more than ever by business owners right now. A solid team that's enjoyed plenty of customer love for their products since the beginning.
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
Thank you for the hunt and kind words @paul_a_smith 👊 A lot has happened since we launched on PH over a year ago. It feels much longer than that! When we initially launched we were still running a software development agency at the same time. We shut down our agency last month to focus full-time on Payhere, just as the world itself was shutting down (but we’ll not let that stop us). It has been one heck of a journey since last February, I won’t lie there has been ups and downs but it is the same emotional roller coaster that lots of startups go through and experience. We are really pleased to be supporting signups from countries all over the world and just last month processed over $95K of payments for them. This number continues to grow each month and it is what continually drives us to make Payhere a better product that can be useful to even more customers. We would love to answer any questions you might have or hear your feedback 😊
Hunter
Such a simple, elegant, good-looking solution that takes the technical intimidation out of payments for businesses and freelancers.
This product is the fastest way for businesses to get online and start taking payments effectively. This is exactly what so many people will need post COVID-19 as they are driven into entrepreneurship. Scott and Pete are great team and I’m excited to see how well this company can do!
Maker
@joelwhite7 Thanks Joel, glad you like it!
Upvote (1)Share