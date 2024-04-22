Launches
Paybcn
Paybcn
Shop online with crypto
With Paybcn, you can shop millions of products with crypto. Avoid token conversions and profit taxation to simplify your portfolio management. Paste your product link, and hit the pay button. Paybcn will order it for you instantly.
Fintech
E-Commerce
Web3
Paybcn
Bitrefill
83 upvotes
A great alternative to crypto-shopping, though still limited to coupons and gift cards with KYC constraints. Their crypto card, however, may play a major role in the near future. 🎉
About this launch
Paybcn
Shop online with crypto
Paybcn
Marc Chmura
Fintech
E-Commerce
Web3
Marc Chmura
Featured on April 23rd, 2024.
Paybcn
is not rated yet. This is Paybcn's first launch.
