Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Paste
See Paste’s 7 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Paste 4.0
Paste 4.0
The clipboard as it should be
Visit
Upvote 66
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Paste is a productivity app for Mac and iOS devices that enhances the system's clipboard capabilities. It automatically saves everything you copy to your Clipboard History, ensuring you never lose anything important copied on any of your devices.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
by
Paste
iAsk Ai
Ad
An AI search engine that answers any questions
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Paste
A better way to copy and paste on Map, iPhone, and iPad
66
reviews
194
followers
Follow for updates
Paste 4.0 by
Paste
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Dmitry Obukhov
. Featured on June 28th, 2023.
Paste
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 64 users. It first launched on June 23rd, 2015.
Upvotes
66
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report