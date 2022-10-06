Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Paradym 2.0
Ranked #1 for today
Paradym 2.0
Self therapy, improve your emotional wellbeing
Visit
Upvote 41
1 month free
•
Free Options
Paradym is an app that helps people improve their emotional wellbeing and understand their emotional patterns. Designed by a team of experts, it is 70% more effective than face to face therapy at increasing wellbeing and decreasing depression.
Launched in
Android
,
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
by
Paradym 2.0
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Flatfile X
Ad
The missing API for CSV import - get early access
About this launch
Paradym 2.0
Self therapy: improve your emotional wellbeing
0
reviews
Follow
Paradym 2.0 by
Paradym 2.0
was hunted by
Courtney Carlsson
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
. Made by
Courtney Carlsson
,
Paddo
,
Rachel Gomes
,
Sinead Kelly
and
India Gabb
. Featured on October 7th, 2022.
Paradym 2.0
is not rated yet. This is Paradym 2.0 's first launch.
Upvotes
41
Comments
10
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#96
Report