PairPods
Easily share audio on macOS
PairPods is a free, open-source macOS menubar app that lets you share audio between any two Bluetooth devices with a single click.
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
GitHub
Menu Bar Apps
About this launch
Easily share audio on macOS
PairPods by
was hunted by
Pawel
in
Open Source
GitHub
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Pawel
. Featured on February 27th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is PairPods's first launch.