Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. PairPods
PairPods

PairPods

Easily share audio on macOS
PairPods is a free, open-source macOS menubar app that lets you share audio between any two Bluetooth devices with a single click.
Free
Launch tags:
Open SourceGitHubMenu Bar Apps

Meet the team

PairPods gallery image
PairPods gallery image
PairPods gallery image

Built with

About this launch
PairPods
PairPods
Easily share audio on macOS
81
Points
Point chart
5
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
PairPods by
PairPods
was hunted by
Pawel
in Open Source, GitHub, Menu Bar Apps. Made by
Pawel
. Featured on February 27th, 2025.
PairPods
is not rated yet. This is PairPods's first launch.