  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Pagic
    Pagic

    Pagic

    Make a clean website using a form.

    Payment Required
    Pagic helps non-technical people make websites. Just fill out a form, and you'll have a clean, mobile-friendly site in minutes.
    Launched in
    Design Tools
    Website Builder
    Business
     by
    Pagic
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Firebase
    Figma
    Vercel
    Shadcn UI
    About this launch
    Pagic
    PagicMake a clean website using a form.
    0
    reviews
    59
    followers
    Pagic by
    Pagic
    was hunted by
    Jet
    in Design Tools, Website Builder, Business. Made by
    Jet
    and
    Daniel Márquez
    . Featured on October 16th, 2024.
    Pagic
    is not rated yet. This is Pagic's first launch.
    Upvotes
    22
    Vote chart
    Comments
    4
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -