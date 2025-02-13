Launches
PACT
PACT
Free AI website audit for ADA compliance, terms & privacy
The free website compliance audit and scan is powered by AI and helps surface any ADA, Privacy, security and legal requirements on your website.
Privacy
Legal
Developer Tools
About this launch
PACT | Privacy Audit & Compliance Tool
Free AI website audit for ADA compliance, terms & privacy
PACT | Privacy Audit & Compliance Tool
Zack Fediay
Privacy
Legal
Developer Tools
Zack Fediay
. Featured on February 16th, 2025.
PACT | Privacy Audit & Compliance Tool
is not rated yet. This is PACT | Privacy Audit & Compliance Tool's first launch.