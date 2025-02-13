Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. PACT
PACT

PACT

Free AI website audit for ADA compliance, terms & privacy
The free website compliance audit and scan is powered by AI and helps surface any ADA, Privacy, security and legal requirements on your website.
Free
Launch tags:
PrivacyLegalDeveloper Tools

Meet the team

PACT gallery image
PACT gallery image
PACT gallery image

Built with

About this launch
PACT | Privacy Audit & Compliance Tool
PACT | Privacy Audit & Compliance Tool
Free AI website audit for ADA compliance, terms & privacy
68
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
PACT by
PACT | Privacy Audit & Compliance Tool
was hunted by
Zack Fediay
in Privacy, Legal, Developer Tools. Made by
Zack Fediay
. Featured on February 16th, 2025.
PACT | Privacy Audit & Compliance Tool
is not rated yet. This is PACT | Privacy Audit & Compliance Tool's first launch.