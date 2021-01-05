discussion
Joel Lieginger
MakerHK>SF, fintech; CEO Paceline
Hey Product Hunt, Thanks for checking out Paceline! We built this product to change the world's approach to health and wellness as we believe that wellness platforms shouldn’t be the sole purview of big employers and should be available to everyone--especially in a world that is driven more and more by product makers like you. We have spent a ton of time engineering the product to be slick, simple, and seamless, and have seen immense growth since launching our MVP in early 2020. We are actively rolling out new features, rewards, and more personalization and are eager to get your thoughts and feedback as we continue to build out the ecosystem to include financial services products in credit cards, banking, and insurance that drive greater value back to you. Together we can create a world where businesses--health & wellness, financial services, healthcare providers, and consumer brands--invest directly in you throughout your health and wellness journey. You just take care of your own health and wellness and we will help motivate and reward you for it. From gift cards, to credits, and discounts to a curated set of goods and services (like Hyperice, Athletic Greens, Sun Basket, Care/of, RISE Coffee and more) that help contribute to your overall wellness journey. Here’s how it works: 1) Download the app 2) Link your wearable device: Apple Watch, Garmin, or Fitbit 3) Link your debit or credit card via Plaid (the same technology used by Venmo) 4) Get active! Once you hit 150 minutes of weekly activity, you’ll unlock rewards As a special gift to the Product Hunt community anyone who signs up this week with the code PRODUCTHUNT121 (or simply use the link below) will unlock a donation to Girls Who Code or Miracle Messages as we believe technology can and should be used for good in more ways than one. https://pacelinefit.app.link/Pro... 🙏 and here’s to your health and wealth! Joel
