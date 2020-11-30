discussion
Owlie (based on the book: ‘The Mom Test’) is a Chrome extension that *actively* helps you ask the right question to your users. No more leading questions, or being led astray by emotions. Owlie 1) gives you a list of questions to ask 2) Saves answers in the browser, 3) Lets you download all as an Excel, when you want. Hello Product Hunt! I built Owlie because I noticed that our team was spending 2-3 hours a day or more, talking to users. We tried to follow the Mom Test everytime, but got led astray. Founder time on calls and product insight is a critical component of the building process, and I wanted to make it easier for our team to: 1. Follow a standardized question set 2. Document in a standardized manner and 3. Compare insights usefully. We want to help founders/ bootstappers / anyone who’s work involves talking to users. We had previously used Excel, Notion, and Airtable to varying degrees of success. The issue isn’t so much where you record, but what you ask. So I’m proud to share Owlie, our own take on this problem. Owlie is a Chrome extension that actively helps you ask the right question to your users. We want Owlie to be pro-active and intelligent. Here’s what it can currently do, and some things we have planned. - Shows you a list of questions, so you can have it open whether you’re on Zoom, or phone, or even in person - Lets you take down the answers consistently - Lets you save all the notes in the browser - Lets you download all your notes as an Excel sheet Planned: - Add your own questions - Choose from question bank - Nice Excel template (or perhaps save to Notion) Lastly, we do not sell or share any user data with anyone. We hope you'll give Owlie a try and let us know what you think! Feedback welcome at https://www.notion.so/Owlie-f347... PS: The Mom Test: A really good book by Rob Fitzpatrick, on how to talk to your users so that they the conversations give you meaningful and actual insights about your users' problems. Must read if you are a builder, maker or founder. (https://www.amazon.com/Mom-Test-...) If you want a summary of the book, please go here(https://www.notion.so/Owlie-f347...), and we'll send you a free summary we made ourselves.
