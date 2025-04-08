Launches
Outerspan
Outerspan
Deploy agents that have their own email inbox
Create and deploy AI agents with fully-managed email inboxes through a simple API or dashboard. Build support bots, lead qualifiers, or check-in agents that communicate via email—all without infrastructure headaches
Email
API
Artificial Intelligence
Outerspan by
Outerspan
was hunted by
Matt
in
Email
API
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Matt
and
Nicolas tch
. Featured on April 12th, 2025.
Outerspan
is not rated yet. This is Outerspan's first launch.