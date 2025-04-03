Launches
ŌURA Advisor
Your AI-powered personal health companion
Get to know Oura Advisor, an all-new, AI-powered way to interact with your health data and insights in the Oura App.
Health & Fitness
•
Wearables
•
Quantified Self
About this launch
Oura
The world's first wellness ring and app
4.73 out of 5.0
ŌURA Advisor by
Oura
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Health & Fitness
,
Wearables
,
Quantified Self
. Made by
Jason Russell
and
Petteri Lahtela
. Featured on April 8th, 2025.
Oura
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 32 users. It first launched on August 18th, 2015.