From award-winning creators! Otsimo Speech Therapy is a voice-controlled and video modeling-based language and speech therapy app. Kids with speech delays, non-verbal autism can easily boost their language and speech development.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Zafer ElcikHunter@hasan_zafer_elcik
Hey everyone! Zafer here, one of Otsimo’s co-founders. Today we are launching the Otsimo Speech Therapy and opening it up to special kids everywhere. My brother was diagnosed with severe autism when he was 2 years old. I was 10 back then. He had been non-verbal and unable to read for a long time. I remember those days when we wanted him to speak a word. He was having a hard time focusing and learning. But when I bought my first smartphone, I realized my brother has a special interest in smart devices, about 10 times longer than his usual attention to his surroundings. After that, I bought him an iPad as a gift. Then I noticed a problem. There weren’t suitably designed applications for children with disabilities like his. Games were very difficult for him. Because of that, he could play only a few apps, some of which included ads that can be harmful to him. So with my close friend (Sercan), we decided to build speech therapy app to my brother. His interest and success inspired us to build more app for every child who can benefit from them, a mobile education platform for children with speech difficulities. I believe that special education is a basic human right and are determined to improve our work until proper special education is available and accessible to each and every household in need. Otsimo Speech Therapy currently supports iOS but Android on the way! Would love your thoughts! Cheers, Zafer
Upvote (4)Share·