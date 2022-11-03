Products
Otherweb
A smarter way to be informed
Read the news, discover podcasts and search the web - without clickbait, eye catchers, auto playing videos, paywalls, partisan echo-chambers, or whatever else digital marketers can come up with next.
Launched in
Android
,
iOS
,
News
+2 by
Otherweb - now in an app!
About this launch
Otherweb - now in an app!
A smarter way to be informed.
Otherweb by
Otherweb - now in an app!
was hunted by
Alex Fink
in
Android
,
iOS
,
News
. Made by
Alex Fink
and
Dmytro Kriher
. Featured on November 7th, 2022.
Otherweb - now in an app!
is not rated yet. This is Otherweb - now in an app!'s first launch.
