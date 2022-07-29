Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Otherweb
Ranked #5 for today
Otherweb
All the news without the noise.
Visit
Upvote 21
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
An information-centered platform where people can get their daily information-fix without clickbait, eye catchers, autoplaying videos, paywalls, partisan echo-chambers, or whatever else digital marketers can come up with next.
Launched in
News
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
by
Otherweb
About this launch
Otherweb
All the news without the noise.
2
reviews
22
followers
Follow for updates
Otherweb by
Otherweb
was hunted by
Alex F
in
News
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Alex F
and
Omotoso Abdulmatin
. Featured on August 1st, 2022.
Otherweb
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Otherweb's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
7
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#4
Report