Home
Product
Opusense
Opusense
AI-generated reports for site inspections
Opusense is an AI-powered tool that turns typed or voice field notes and photos into fully formatted site inspection reports. Built for engineers, inspectors, and consultants, it eliminates the most painful and time-consuming part of their workflow.
Launch tags:
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Construction
Meet the team
About this launch
Opusense
AI-generated reports for site inspections
62
Points
1
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
Opusense by
Opusense
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Construction
. Made by
Roya Cody, PhD
and
Michael Bacani
. Featured on May 14th, 2025.
Opusense
is not rated yet. This is Opusense's first launch.