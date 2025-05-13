Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Opusense
Opusense

Opusense

AI-generated reports for site inspections
Opusense is an AI-powered tool that turns typed or voice field notes and photos into fully formatted site inspection reports. Built for engineers, inspectors, and consultants, it eliminates the most painful and time-consuming part of their workflow.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
SaaSArtificial IntelligenceConstruction

Meet the team

Opusense gallery image
Opusense gallery image
Opusense gallery image
Opusense gallery image
Opusense gallery image
About this launch
Opusense
Opusense
AI-generated reports for site inspections
62
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Opusense by
Opusense
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in SaaS, Artificial Intelligence, Construction. Made by
Roya Cody, PhD
and
Michael Bacani
. Featured on May 14th, 2025.
Opusense
is not rated yet. This is Opusense's first launch.