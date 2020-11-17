OpenPhone 3.0
The new phone for business, in an app
Daryna Kulya
Maker
Co-Founder @ OpenPhone | Product Hunt TO
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 We're so excited to be back with our big release! First of all - thanks @toddg777 for hunting us! Since our 2.0 launch here back in April, we've been busy building the features y'all have asked for and making tons of improvements to the OpenPhone experience. Here's what's inside OpenPhone 3.0: 💬 Group messaging - create groups and keep everyone on the same page 🎳 Direct messaging - DM your teammates right from the app to make collaboration faster 🌍 International calling and messaging - call & text anyone in the world, at super low rates 📈 Analytics and reporting - how much time did you spend talking to customers last week? What's the busiest time of the day for your team? Get insight into these and more 🔍 Conversation and activity search - search through all messages, activity, and voicemail transcripts ⚡️ Zapier integration - automate manual work by connecting OP to thousands of apps via Zapier 🙌 HubSpot integration - see the full picture of your customer interactions 💃 GIPHY integration - if you love sending GIFs as much as we do, this will change your life 📹 Multi-media support - send videos, GIFs, contacts, and any type of file via text message Since our first launch in 2018 till now, many of our customers came from Product Hunt and we greatly appreciate all the support and love from y'all. ♥️ Hope you enjoy these updates and please let us know what you think. Our whole team will be here to answer your questions throughout the day. We're also hosting a live event at 10 AM PST to demo all the new stuff (plus we have a very special guest joining!) Come join us live —> https://www.openphone.co/openpho... 🍿
